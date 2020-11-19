Robbers allegedly loot around Rs 10-12 crore from a gold loan branch of IIFL located in Odisha’s Cuttack city

Cuttack : Four robbers allegedly loot around Rs 10-12 crore from a gold loan branch of IIFL located at Nayasadak by breaking open the lockers. Robbers loot cash & gold ornaments from IIFL Bank by breaking open the lockers ; Commissionerate Police launches probe, exact amount of cash & ornaments yet to be ascertained

The loot incident at the pvt finance firm was reported on Thursday morning; initial reports suggest the miscreants fled with crores of rupees after breaking open the lockers.

The accused gained entry into the office of the private finance company after taking the lone security guard and other officials at gunpoint in the busy market place.

