Road Transport Ministry notifies standardised transport vehicles dimesions on international norms

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways through GSR No. 414 (E) dated 26th June 2020, has published a notification to amend Rule-93 relating to dimensions of motor vehicles under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989.

These amendments would provide for standardization in the dimensions of the Motor Vehicles which would be in line with international standards and further a step by the Ministry to improve the logistics efficiency in the country as the enhanced dimensions would provide for extra passengers or extra carrying capacity within the prescribed weight.

The Amendments inter-alia include to provide for Dimensional details in respect of two wheeled vehicles (L1 and L2) which were not prescribed till now has been prescribed. L2 to Length of max 4 mtr height 2.5 mtr as per EU norms , three wheeler (L5 M/L5 N) height has been increased from 2.2 to 2.5 mtrs and Pneumatic trailer through this notification has been made at par with Modular Hydraulic Trailer and it is expendable upto 50 MTR without increase in load to facilitate transport of goods of exceptional length.

Road Trains with length at par with EU as 25.25 mtrs have been proposed to be included on select routes.

The dimension, particularly the height of the N category vehicles (goods vehicles) has been amended to encourage containerized transport.

The dimensions, particularly the height of the M category vehicles has been amended from 3.8 meter to 4.0 meter except in the case of Airport passenger bus (retained at 3.8 meter), in line with international UNECE standards.

The length of the M3 (buses) with two axles is amended from 12 meters to 13.5 meter.

In case of N category of goods vehicles, height has been amended from 3.8 meter to 4.0 meter except in case of N1 category of vehicles (N1 are utility vehicles with GVW up to 3.5 tons) where the height has been restricted to 3.0 meter.

The length of the Trailers (T category) is amended from 18.0 meters to 18.75 meter to accommodate ISO standards containers of 45 ft. The height of the trailer is amended from 3.8 meter to 4.0 meter with certain exceptions.

Semi trailers carrying ISO series/ freight containers or fabricated/refrigerated containers or with containerized body shall not exceed 4.52 meter.

In case of Truck-trailers/ Tractor-trailer engaged by Auto manufacturers to carry motor vehicles/ construction equipment Motor vehicle/ livestock / white goods with closed body or meant to carry indivisible loads, the overall height of the motor vehicle shall not exceed 4.75 meter.

In case of invisible load following relaxations are made with respect to dimensions namely:

-200 mm projection on each lateral side permissible in case motor vehicle has the actual width as 2.6 meter subject to height up ato 4.75 with certain conditions namely.

-In case of mechanical trailers carrying goods of exceptional length (for eg. wind mill blades), the trailers with extendable length are proposed to be included.

