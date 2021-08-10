Road maintenance work will be done expeditiously in flood affected districts of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Public Works Minister Shri Gopal Bhargava has said that the repair work will be completed expeditiously in 17 districts of the state where roads and bridges have been damaged due to heavy rains and floods. For this an action plan has been prepared by the department. Maintenance works will be carried out in the affected districts with a total expenditure of Rs 207 crore. Minister Shri Bhargava said this in a meeting to review the assessment of the damage caused by the floods today.



Public Works Minister Shri Bhargava said that there has been a rapid rise in the water level of rivers due to excessive rainfall, as a result of which roads, bridges and culverts have suffered a lot of damage in the districts of Gwalior-Chambal division. The maintenance work has been started expeditiously by the Public Works Department. Sheopur to Morena road was made operational in 24 hours. Along with this, the Pali Road from Sheopur to Rajasthan has also been opened for traffic. At present, the movement of small vehicles has been started on this route. He directed that wherever maintenance work is being done, diversions should be prepared. Adequate barricades, warning boards should be installed so that there is no traffic on the damaged bridges and culverts, as well as immediate action should be taken to fill up the navigable roads, potholes etc. In areas having damaged bridges and culverts, due to which the connectivity of the flood affected village/town has been lost, immediate alternative arrangements should be ensured on priority for transportation in such areas.



Principal Secretary Public Works Department Shri Neeraj Mandloi informed that the damage caused to roads, bridges and culverts in all 17 flood-affected districts of the state has been assessed by the department. According to the estimates, an amount of Rs.67 crore 66 lakh is proposed to be spent for Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation, Rs.75 crore 5 lakh for bridges, Rs.56 crore for Public Works Department and Rs.8 crore 30 lakh on maintenance of National Highway roads.

