Rivers passing though Jagatsinghpur district continuing rise

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: Water level continuing to rise in major rivers passing through Jagatsinghpur district on Monday, reports said that rivers as Mahanadi, Paika, Devi and Beluakhai flowing under danger marks and about 16 Gram Panchayat’s across district have been affected, the worst hit blocks were included as Kujanga, Tirtol, Balikuda and Raghunathpur.

About four Gram Panchayat’s as Kathakot, Hansura, Balikani and Zillanasi under Kujanga block have been cut up from outside connection after water form Mahanadi entered villages on Monday. In Tirtol block flood waters have entered Gopiakuda village where Mahanadi is flowing above danger mark.

The water level of the Devi River at Daleighai in Jagatsinghpur district was 57.80 feet against the danger mark of 57 feet and 14.80 feet against the danger level of 13 feet at Machhagaon.

At Sankheswar, the water level of Paika River was 27.10 feet against the danger mark of 22.75 feet. The river Beluakahi is flowing above danger mark in Sankhari Sahi and Birabarpatana. Because of swelling of Mahanadi river floods are triggered in Devi and Beluakhai, a vast tract of land has been inundated under flood waters, reports said.

Meanwhile principal secretary to government Satyabrata Sahoo accompanying district officials and engineers from water resource department on Monday visited several blocks and watched different river embankments falling under venerable points and asked irrigation department to take stock of situation urgently and directed civil officials to provide relief stuffs to evicted people in Tirtol and Kujanga blocks due to flood.[ Ends]

