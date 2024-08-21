Rise of India augurs for global stability and peace, underlines the Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Drawing attention to the deep-rooted ties between India and Africa “forged by shared histories, common struggles, and mutual aspirations for a just and progressive future”, Shri Dhankhar elaborated on various facets of the partnership, touching upon economic, social, environmental, security and diplomatic aspects, among others. “A resurgent Africa and a rising India can give a strong impetus to South-South Cooperation, especially in areas like clean technology, climate-resilient agriculture, maritime security, connectivity, and the blue economy,” he said.

Expressing India’s gratitude to Africa for helping recreate the country’s bio-diversity by providing Cheetahs, the Vice-President noted, “This development enthused the nation and brought an emotive connect between Bharat and Africa.” He also extended an invitation to the African countries to join the International Big Cat Alliance.

Noting that India has historically never believed in expansion, the Vice-President underscored India’s participatory approach towards building and strengthening partnerships. “Bharat, with massive digitization and technological advancements, offers numerous avenues for cooperation and presents opportunities for mutual benefit and shared success,” he said.

The Vice-President, Republic of Burundi, Mr. Prosper Bazombanza; the Vice-President, Republic of The Gambia, Mr. Muhammad B.S. Jallow; the Vice-President, Republic of Liberia, Mr. Jeremiah Kpan Koung; the Vice-President, Republic of Mauritius, Mr. Marie Cyril Eddy Boissézon; the Vice-President, Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr. C.G.D.N. Chiwenga; Shri Sanjiv Puri, President, CII and Chairman & Managing Director, ITC Ltd, Shri Noel Tata, Chairman, CII Africa Committee and Chairman, Tata International Ltd, Shri Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII and other dignitaries were also present at the event.