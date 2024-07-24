Rise in Drug Trafficking via Darknet and Crypto-currencies

As per latest data published by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) pertaining to the year 2022, the State/UT-wise number of Cases Registered (CR) under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), 1985 for possession of drugs for trafficking during 2020-2022 is at Annexure-I.

Use of Darknet, Crypto-currencies and parcel/couriers for drug trafficking have been noticed. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has booked 92 cases involving Dark net and Crypto-currencies whereas 1025 cases involving parcel/ couriers have been reported by all Drug Law Enforcement Agencies during the years 2020-2024 (till April). Details of number of cases year-wise is at Annexure- II.

The steps taken by the Government to reduce drug trafficking in the country are detailed below: –

The Government has introduced and strengthened the 4 tier NCORD mechanism (Apex, Executive, State & District level) to have effective coordination of actions among various Ministries, Departments, Central and States Law Enforcement Agencies dealing with narcotics. Dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) headed by ADG/IG level Police Officer has been established in each State/UT. An NCORD portal has been developed which is an all-in-one portal for information related to drug law enforcement. The Government has launched 1933- MANAS Helpline designed as a unified platform for citizens to report the drug-related issues via multiple communication. It will work as an Interface with public for sharing inputs on Narcotic Crimes/ trafficking. To monitor the investigation of significant and important drug cases including cases of narco-terrorism, a Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) with DG, NCB as its Chairman has been set up. A Special Task Force on Darknet and Crypto Currency has been constituted to monitor suspicious transactions related to drugs on Darknet. BSF, SSB, Assam Rifles and Indian Coast Guard have been empowered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 to make interdiction of drugs along land and Sea border areas. To prevent Inter-State movement of narcotic drugs across the country by railway network, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has also been empowered under NDPS Act, 1985. NCB has increased its Regional Offices from 03 to 07 and upgraded its Sub-Zones to Zones making a total of 30 Zonal Units across the country. A high level Multi Agency Maritime Security Group (MAMSG) has been created in National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) to analyze the drug trafficking through maritime routes, challenges and solutions. Narcotics Control Bureau in association with Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) has created a portal called National Integrated Database About arrested NDPS Offenders (NIDAAN). With a view to bring uniformity in Drug Law Enforcement training across India, Narcotics Control Bureau in collaboration with other departments has developed a core module and five training modules. Training programmes on Digital Forensics, Darknet and Crypto currency are also being organized. Nar-K9 pool – a National Canine Pool has been established at 10 locations as a national resource to serve the interests of Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Units as well as cater to the requirements of the States and other Central agencies.

To address the problem of Drug Abuse, Government has formulated and implemented the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) under which the Government is taking a sustained and coordinated action for arresting the problem of substance abuse among the youth. This includes:

Launching of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) in all districts of the country through more than 8000 youth volunteers and has reached out to more-than 11 crore people including 3.53 crore youth and 2.34 crore women. 345 Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCAs) are supported by the Government to provide treatment for the drug victims, preventive education, awareness generation, motivational counselling, detoxification/de-addiction, after care and re-integration into the social mainstream. 47 Community based Peer led Intervention (CPLI) Centres supported by the Government focuses on vulnerable and at-risk children and adolescents. 74 Outreach and Drop-in Centres (ODICs) supported by the Government provide safe and secure space for treatment,

rehabilitation, screening, assessment, counselling, referral, linkage for treatment and rehabilitation services for substance users.

105 Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) has been established in Government hospitals through All India Institute of Medical science (AIIMS), New Delhi. 71 District De-addiction Centres (DDACs) which provides all three facilities provided by IRCA, ODIC and CPLI under one roof have been set up so far.

A Toll-free Helpline for de-addiction, 14446 is operated for providing primary counselling and immediate assistance to persons seeking help. Government through its autonomous body National Institute of Social Defense (NISD) and other collaborating agencies like State Counsel of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, etc. provides for regular awareness generation and sensitization sessions for all stakeholders including students, teachers, parents. Navchetna Modules, teachers training modules have been developed by Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment (MoSJE) for sensitizing students (6th – 11th standard), teachers and parents on drug dependence, related coping strategies and life skills.

Annexure-I

State/UT-wise details of Cases Registered (CR) for drug trafficking under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 for the year 2020-2022

SL State/UT 2020 2021 2022 1 Andhra Pradesh 602 1085 870 2 Arunachal Pradesh 36 45 71 3 Assam 501 1026 1509 4 Bihar 83 255 181 5 Chhattisgarh 815 1092 1085 6 Goa 70 64 91 7 Gujarat 191 261 297 8 Haryana 1277 1143 1612 9 Himachal Pradesh 1148 1089 1101 10 Jharkhand 172 280 260 11 Karnataka 956 1199 1229 12 Kerala 386 597 1660 13 Madhya Pradesh 1644 1959 2169 14 Maharashtra 647 1504 1544 15 Manipur 203 229 386 16 Meghalaya 53 36 48 17 Mizoram 50 65 149 18 Nagaland # 52 80 94 19 Odisha 1031 1459 1827 20 Punjab 4039 5766 7433 21 Rajasthan 1735 1971 2428 22 Sikkim 11 26 19 23 Tamil Nadu 1252 1909 2590 24 Telangana 245 624 524 25 Tripura 273 331 521 26 Uttar Pradesh 5889 4819 4920 27 Uttarakhand 607 280 206 28 West Bengal 1217 1376 1174 TOTAL STATE(S) 25185 30570 35998 29 A&N Islands 11 3 32 30 Chandigarh 134 89 182 31 D&N Haveli and Daman & Diu 1 0 0 32 Delhi 290 294 383 33 Jammu & Kashmir 933 1324 1443 34 Ladakh 0 3 5 35 Lakshadweep 0 1 1 36 Puducherry 6 18 20 TOTAL UT(S) 1375 1732 2066 TOTAL (ALL INDIA) 26560 32302 38064

Source: Crime in India, 2022, NCRB.

# Clarifications are pending from Nagaland for the year 2022

Annexure-II

Number of cases of Drug seizure involving Darknet, Crypto Currencies by Narcotics Control Bureau and Couriers/ parcel as reported by all Drug Law Enforcement Agencies: