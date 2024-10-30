RINL’s Vigilance Awareness Week 2024: Walkathon Held at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

In alignment with the guidelines set by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), the Vigilance Department of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant organized a Walkathon in association with the Sports Department at Col. CK. Naidu Ukku Stadium of Visakhapatnam Steel plant, today.

This event was held as part of the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and saw enthusiastic participation from over 300 school children from various institutions of Ukkunagaram along with their parents for about 4 kilometre stretch in the Ukkunagaram township.

Addressing the jubilant gathering, Dr. S. Karuna Raju, IAS, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), RINL underscored the significance of vigilance in various aspects of life. Dr. S. Karuna Raju encouraged students to be vigilant in their learning, conduct & behavior, Relationships, Social interactions, Safety & Security, Health, Finance, environment and at public places.

Dr. S Karuna Raju, IAS, CVO, RINL emphasized the importance of cultivating honesty and maintaining integrity to curb corruption. He emphasized that today’s students are the leaders of tomorrow, destined to shape fields such as science & technology, education, industries, public services, governance and politics. He encouraged students to develop the habits of honesty and integrity from an early age, explaining how these values are crucial in building a fair and just society.

Dr. S Karuna Raju, IAS, CVO, RINL inspired all to use technology responsibly and to always act with ethical principles, reinforcing that a corruption-free society begins with individual commitment to truth and transparency and these values are foundational to building a strong and principled nation.

The Walkathon event successfully highlighted the role of awareness and integrity, reinforcing the message of vigilance and ethical conduct among the younger generation and public.