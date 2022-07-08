RINL Organizes Seminar on “Increasing Steel Consumption: Steel Usage way Forward” at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

New Delhi : Rastriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has taken up several activities as part of Iconic Week being observed by Ministry of Steel starting from 4th to 10th July, 2022 as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

As part of Iconic Week Celebrations, a seminar on Increasing Steel Consumption: Steel Usage Way Forward” was organized by INSDAG under the aegis of RINL, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Wednesday.

The program was streamed live at HRD Centre, RINL, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant with the participation of 80 executives of RINL. In addition to this, 60 executives from 22 outstation marketing offices of RINL also participated.

Mr. Arijit Guha, Sr. Functionary from INSDAG gave a PPT presentation on the core activities of INSDAG and also explained the steps being taken by INSDAG in increasing steel consumption in semi urban and rural areas. The program ended with question and answer session, wherein the questions of the participants were answered by the resource persons.

The seminar dwelt primarily on the production/consumption of steel, reasons for low consumption of steel in India, steps taken to improve steel consumption and rural initiatives and other activities of INSDAG.

The seminar started with a sector-wise analysis of consumption of steel. Then it dealt with the factors responsible for the low consumption of steel in India and also the steps taken to improve it. The main activities of INSDAG and the technical services offered by them were highlighted.

As part of the rural initiatives for increasing the consumption of steel, the efforts were highlighted as Setting up Steel Fabrication Units in rural areas by entrepreneurs, organizing skill development programs identification of right projects to pursue so that there are definite gains in consumption of steel at the field level, taking up special projects to propagate the use of special steels like High Tensile/High Performance Steel, more industry-academia interaction through workshops and seminars.