RINL Organises Brainstorming Meeting on “Technology Needs Assessment Energy Efficiency with Focus on Steel and other Industries

New Delhi : RINL organized a Brainstorming Meeting on “Technology Needs Assessment Energy Efficiency with focus on Steel and other industries” today at Management Development Centre, Visakhapatnam steel plant in collaboration with Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC). The brainstorming meet was organized to deliberate de-carbonization pathways and harnessing renewable energy to meet the objective of harnessing 500GW of renewable energy by 2030 and India’s achieving “Net Zero Emissions” by 2070.

Shri. Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL inaugurated the Brainstorming meet at VSP, today. Addressing the participants, Shri Atul Bhatt stressed the need for sustainable way in Steel making and other industries. He informed that MoS (Ministry of Steel) made road map for steel industry and expects steel industry to achieve carbon neutrality as per vision-2047. Sri Atul Bhatt exhorted the participants to brainstorm on various issues to reduce Greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and bring out feasible solution to reduce CO2 emissions.

Dr. Gautam Goswami , Scientist G/Advisor and Head “Foresight & Vision” Division, TIFAC highlighting the objective of the workshop, said that TIFAC is preparing the decarbonization pathways in industries which are hard to abate and said that this workshop will prepare actionable points to prepare national level document to reduce GHG emissions from various industries.

Shri. A.K.Saxena, Director(Operations),RINL Shri. Abhijit Chakrabarti, CGM(Works)I/C, other CGMs from RINL participated in the work shop.

Delegates from various Steel companies like BSP, IISCO, RDCIS, EMD, AMNS, JSPL & local industries like HPCL, NTPC & and technical institution such as IIPE, AU have participated in the workshop and discussed about de-carbonization options in steel industries and other industries..

RINL and TIFAC of Department of Science and Technology have jointly conducted this workshop successfully.