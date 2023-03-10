RINL imparts skill development training for 540 persons belonging in tribal areas

With a view to enabling economically weaker people of tribal areas to generate revenue on their own, RINL, the corporate entity of the Visakhapatnam steel plant, provided skill development training to 540 persons belonging to the tribal areas of Alluri Sitaramaraju District. The RINL has provided skill development training in areas like cutting, tailoring, and dressmaking (for 200 beneficiaries), the manufacture of home-use chemicals (for 80 beneficiaries), and adda leaf plate making (for 260 beneficiaries) in14 villages.

The training programs, which began in December 2022, were successfully completed, and the beneficiaries were assessed in their respective skills, and certificates of course completion were handed over to them today.

RINL has spent Rs 19.98 lakh on imparting training as part of its corporate social responsibility. Jana Sikshan Sansthan, Visakhapatnam, under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, was roped in to impart the necessary skills to the beneficiaries.

Shri TV Ramana Rao, the DGM (Corporate Social Responsibility), and RINL coordinated the training program and handed over the training completion certificates to the beneficiaries.