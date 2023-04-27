RINL Corners glory yet again- wins Ispat Rajbhasha Samman -1st prize

RINL bagged Steel Ministry’s “Ispat Rajbhasha Samman” First Prize for the year 2021-22. CMD, RINL Shri Atul Bhatt received this prestigious award from the Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste in the meeting of Hindi Salahkar Samiti held at Srinagar on Monday. Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary Steel, Smt Ansuli Arya, Secretary, Department of Official Language and Smt Ruchika Chaudhary Govil, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Steel were also present on this occasion.







Shri Kulaste also released RINL’s March issue of Hindi In-house Magazine “Rashtriya Ispat Sugandh”. Shri Lalan Kumar, GM (Rajbhasha) and Admin Incharge, RINL-Visakhapatnam steel plant was also awarded First Prize for his special efforts in ensuring effective implementation of Hindi in the organisation. The members of Hindi Salahkar Samiti appreciated various activities being undertaken by RINL for use of E-tools, E-office, training, publications etc.