RINL Chief Managing Director Reacts to Union Budget 2024-25

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is a Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise (PSE) under the Ministry of Steel.

Reacting to the Union Budget 2024-25, in a statement, Shri Atul Bhatt CMD, RINL said “The Union Budget FY 2024-25 includes pivotal provisions for the development of Andhra Pradesh’s new capital, the Polavaram project, Industrial Nodes, and the backward regions of AP. These initiatives are expected to significantly boost steel consumption in the region, driving regional development. Additionally, the budget’s focus on urban housing, rural infrastructure, road connectivity, and airport development will further enhance domestic steel consumption, creating a positive outlook for the steel industry. RINL is committed to supporting these projects and contributing to the nation’s growth.”