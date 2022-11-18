RINL bags prestigious gold awards at the International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC) held in Jakarta

New Delhi : Three lean quality circle (LQC) teams from RINL’s Visakhapatnam steel plant bagged “Gold Awards” (the highest award) at ICQCC-2022. The International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC-2022), organised by the Indonesia Quality Management Association (IQMA), Indonesia, was held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from November 15–18, 2022, on the theme “Building back better through quality efforts.”

Shri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL, congratulated all the members and officials of the RINL lean quality circle teams for bringing laurels to RINL at the international level yet again.

Teams of RINL, i.e., “ALPHA” from the light & medium merchant mill (LMMM), “PROXY TECH” from the blast furnace (BF) and “ATMANIRBHAR” from the special bar mill (SBM) departments of Visakhapatnam steel plant (VSP), presented their case studies in the competition conducted during the convention. QC team “ALPHA” of the LMMM Dept. consisting of Shri S Sirihari Rao, Shri K V Bhaskar, Shri E V Narayana, Shri P Vikrama Rao and Shri D M Krishna presented their case study on “Easy replacement of split bush bearing in charging grid drum shaft.”.

The QC team “PROXY TECH” of the BF department, consisting of Shri D Ramsatyanarayana, Shri Ahamad Valli, Shri K Suvarna Raju, Shri S Ranga Raju and Shri K Suresh presented their case study on “Avoid stoppage of Bell Less Top charging due to BLT greasing system failure” and bagged an “Excellence” award. The QC team “ATMANIRBHAR” of SBM, consisting of Shri M Vignesh, Shri B Prasad, Shri PNR Lakshmana Rao, Shri Ch Kanas Babu and Shri B Kiran Kumar, presented their case study on “Modification of vertical frames of stands in SBM” and bagged an “Excellence” award.

All three teams bagged “Gold Awards” (the highest award) at ICQCC-2022.