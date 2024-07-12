Revolt Motors Steals the Spotlight at Sri Lanka EV Auto Show 2024 with its Electric Bike range

New Delhi : Revolt Motors, India’s largest electric motorcycle company, recently captivated visitors at the recently concluded Sri Lanka’s inaugural Electric Vehicle Motor Show 2024 .

Revolt Motors, among other international participants, showcased its innovative electric motorcycles, highlighting futuristic design and sustainable mobility solutions. The event attracted an impressive footfall of around 25,000 attendees, reflecting the growing interest in electric vehicle segment.

The Revolt booth witnessed an impressive engagement, with 95% of the walk-ins from young enthusiasts showing keen interest in the stylish and performance-oriented electric bikes. Attendees were particularly impressed with the design and colour options as well as the mono shock and golden upside-down forks. Numerous visitors found the price range appealing, underscoring the value proposition of Revolt’s offerings.

One enthusiastic visitor remarked, “The matte green colour is stunning, and the design is very modern. I am particularly impressed with the top-notch features that the bike is offering especially the four sounds.” Another visitor shared, “I was surprised to see a bike that fits my budget with such excellent features. This is exactly what I have been looking for.”

Over the course of the three-day event, Revolt Motors provided test rides to biking enthusiasts, allowing potential customers to experience firsthand the superior performance and innovative features of the RV400.

Ms. Anjali Rattan Nashier, Co-Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, the parent company of Revolt Motors, commented on the success of the event, stating, ” We are delighted by the incredible response we received at the Sri Lanka EV Expo 2024. The enthusiasm and positive feedback from young riders have strengthened our confidence in the future of electric vehicles in Sri Lanka. Witnessing such enthusiasm excites us about the potential to make a significant impact in this market. Sri Lanka holds immense promise for us, and we are excited to explore this emerging market further.”

Revolt Motors participation in the EV Motor Show not only underscored its commitment to electric mobility but also strengthened customer relations, demonstrating its dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.

