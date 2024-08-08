Revolt Motors Expands Presence with Second COCO Store in New Delhi’s Gujranwala Town

New Delhi : Revolt Motors, India’s largest electric motorcycle company proudly announces the opening of its second company-owned-company-operated (COCO) store in Gujranwala Town, New Delhi. This new store follows the success of Revolt’s flagship COCO store in Karol Bagh, furthering the company’s mission to provide cutting-edge electric mobility solutions.

The COCO store is designed to serve as an experiential centre, offering customers a comprehensive and immersive ownership journey. Beyond just a showroom, the store is equipped with a state-of-the-art service centre to provide customers with necessary support, ensuring a seamless ownership experience.

Customers can explore the popular RV400 and RV400 BRZ models for test rides and purchase. The store features extensive display spaces and interactive areas where visitors can learn about every aspect of the electric vehicles. For added convenience, customers also have the option to book test rides at home, bringing flexibility to their journey with Revolt.

Revolt Motors exemplifies the fusion of power and intelligence, offering motorcycles that are as sustainable as they are stylish. With this new store, Revolt Motors continues its nationwide expansion, aiming to revolutionize the EV market.

