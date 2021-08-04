Revival of aviation sector

New Delhi : The aviation sector including airlines, airports, and related services have come under financial stress on account of COVID-19 pandemic. The details of major steps taken by the Government to revive the civil aviation sector during this period, inter alia, are as follows:

Provide support to airlines through various policy measures. Provide airport infrastructure through Airports Authority of India and the private operators. Promotion of private investments in existing and new airports through the PPP route Provide an efficient Air Navigation System. Through Air Bubble Arrangements, efforts have been made to ensure fair and equitable treatment to our carriers in the international sector. Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate reduced to 5% from 18% for domestic Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services. A conducive aircraft leasing and financing environment has been enabled. Route rationalization in the Indian airspace in coordination with Indian Air Force for efficient airspace management, shorter routes and lower fuel consumption. Coordination with stakeholders to resolve issues.

The key outcome of these measures has been that inspite of the pandemic, domestic operations have reached about 50% of pre Covid level. Also the number of freighters has increased from 7 to 28.

This information was given by General (Retd.) Dr.V.K. Singh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviationin a written reply to M.V. Shreyams Kumar in Rajya Sabha today.