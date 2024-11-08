Revision of the Release Time for Press Releases of Gross Domestic Product Estimates

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) releases Annual and Quarterly estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in accordance to the pre-specified releases/publication schedule laid down in Advance Release Calendar of various macro-economic indicators (https://www.mospi.gov.in/sites/default/files//main_menu/Advance_Release_Calendar_16082024.pdf). As per the current practice, the press releases of GDP are scheduled at 5:30 PM on the specified release dates. However, with a perspective to provide the users/media/public more time on the day of release to access GDP data, MoSPI has decided to revise the release time for the Press releases of GDP estimates from 5.30 PM to 4.00 PM.

The new release time aligns with the closing hours of major financial markets in India, ensuring that GDP data dissemination does not interfere with active trading. This adjustment also adheres to MoSPI’s commitment to transparency and accessibility in data dissemination.

The next press release of GDP estimates for the Second Quarter (July – September) of Financial Year 2024-25 will thus be available on November 29, 2024, at 4:00 PM on the website of Press Information Bureau and Ministry’s official website (https://www.mospi.gov.in).