Revised Instruction for constitution and functioning of Local Committees to deal with taxpayers’ grievances due to high-pitched Scrutiny Assessment

New Delhi :In line with CBDT’s policy and commitment towards providing enhanced taxpayers’ services and reduce taxpayers’ grievances, CBDT has issued revised Instruction for constitution and functioning of Local Committees to deal with taxpayers’ grievances arising out of high-pitched Scrutiny Assessment through F.No.225/101/2021-ITA-II, dated 23rd April, 2022.

This instruction also provides for initiation of suitable administrative action against the officer concerned, in cases where assessments are found by the Local Committee to be high-pitched or where there is non-observance of principles of natural justice, non-application of mind or gross negligence of Assessing Officer/ Assessment Unit.

The revised Instruction dated 23rd April, 2022 in F.No.225/101/2021-ITA-II is available on www.incometaxindia.gov.in at https://incometaxindia.gov.in/Lists/Latest%20News/Attachments/518/Instrution-225-101-2021.pdf