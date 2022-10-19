Review of Delhi-Jaipur section of NH 48

New Delhi: 19th October 2022. With a commitment to provide good quality national highways, Secretary Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and Chairperson NHAI today visited the Delhi – Jaipur section of NH 48 from Delhi to Dharuhera to review the pace of maintenance activities being undertaken by NHAI.

Secretary took stock of the condition of the Highway and directed the contractors engaged by NHAI to complete the work at the earliest. Dedicated teams of NHAI officials and contractors are working round the clock to improve the condition of the road.

The repair work and reconstruction in 225 km long Gurgaon – Jaipur highway has been awarded to three different contractors, who have already been mobilised for taking up the repair works on priority. One agency has been engaged for 64 km long Haryana portion and 161 km long Rajasthan portion has been awarded to another agency for faster construction. A third contract has been awarded for construction of 15 new structures to resolve the frequent issue of traffic congestion on the Highway. The cost of all these works is Rs. 913 crores.

The critical locations like Vartika flyover, Rampura flyover, Dharuhera, Masani have been repaired and the progress on the other locations in Haryana portion is being expedited for faster completion.

The NHAI Chairperson, while reviewing the progress of maintenance works, advised for constructing proper diversions including widening of service roads to ensure smooth traffic movement prior to taking up construction of structures. The issue of water logging and need for proper drainage for industrial waste of Bhiwadi was also discussed and Secretary MORTH requested state government officials to put in coordinated efforts to resolve the issue.

Delhi-Jaipur national highway is an important link between the national capital and state capital of Rajasthan for socio-economic connectivity of the two cities. The upkeep of this stretch is high priority for NHAI and it is making all out efforts to ensure safe and smooth travel for the commuters.