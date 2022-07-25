Revenue generation of Metro Rail Services declined due to pandemic, says Kaushal Kishore

New Delhi : Various operational metro rail corporations have informed that there is decline in revenue generation in FY 2020-21 and FY 2021-22 as the metro rail services were suspended for about 6 months in FY 2020-21 and about 2 months in FY 2021-22 due to pandemic. Post resumption of metro rail services in FY 2021-22, low ridership was reported due to imposition of Covid related restrictions and nonfunctioning of various sectors, private companies, educational institutions etc.

The details of revenue earned in various operational metro rail projects, being implemented by special purpose vehicles which are 50:50 joint ventures of Central Government and respective State Governments, in last three years and current year (up to 30.06.2022) is as under:

Sr. No. Metro Rail Corporation City Revenue Earned (₹ in Crore) 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 (up to 30.06.2022) (Provisional) 1 Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Delhi & NCR 3,389.13 632.46 1,597.61 (Provisional) 682.93 2 Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Bangalore 376.88 49.19 163.33 89.89 3. Chennai Metro Rail Corporation Chennai 119.25 30.08 85.34 (Provisional) 44.25 4. Kochi Metro Rail Corporation Kochi 56.77 12.90 30.80 (Provisional) 15.24 5. Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Ahmedabad 0.27 0.04 0.22 (Provisional) 0.10 6. Maha Metro Rail Corporation Nagpur 1.49 1.52 4.94 2.89 Pune The commercial operation on 12 km stretch started from 6th March, 2022 0.76 0.81 7. Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Lucknow 67.52 25.64 43.74 18.79 Kanpur The commercial operation on 9 km stretch started from 28th December 2021 1.64 1.08 8. Noida Metro Rail Corporation Noida 22.31 5.48 15.19 (Provisional) 8.17

However, as per Metro Rail Policy 2017, the metro rail corporations / agencies may explore the possibility of provisioning of rolling stock, signalling systems etc and also operation & maintenance by a private entity.

The progress of various metro rail projects is reviewed periodically by Government of India, State Governments and the concerned Metro Railway Board of Directors (BoDs) for timely completion. During implementation of metro rail project, High Powered Committee is constituted under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary of the concerned State to take expeditious decisions on land acquisition, shifting of utilities, Rehabilitation and Resettlement and such other matters for time bound completion of metro rail projects.

Government of India has issued Metro Rail Policy – 2017 for systematic planning and implementation of metro rail systems in comprehensive and sustainable manner. To boost the earnings, the policy mandates the adoption of innovative financing through Transit Oriented Development (TOD), Value Capture Finance (VCF), Commercial / Property Development, Advertisements, Leasing of space etc. To incentivize metro rail ridership, the Policy focus on inclusion of provision of feeder systems, last mile connectivity through pedestrian pathways, non-Motorized Transport (NMT) infrastructure etc in metro rail proposals.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.