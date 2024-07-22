Revenue Generated from Coal Mining Operations

The details of land acquired for projects under Coal India Limited (CIL), including that acquired by the Government are given below State-wise:-
|States
|Land for CIL (In Ha.)
|Assam
|1483.94
|Meghalaya
|38.97
|West Bengal
|20835.939
|Jharkhand
|95772.687
|Odisha
|31910.764
|Uttar Pradesh
|5830.00
|Madhya Pradesh
|40185.994
|Chhattisgarh
|40363.914
|Maharashtra
|34519.50
|Total (In ha.)
|270941.708
Subsidiary-wise raw coal production and revenue from operations from mining activities of CIL for 2023-24:
|Sl. No.
|Subsidiaries
|Production (Million Te.)
|Amount (₹ in Crore)
|1.
|BCCL
|41.10
|14,113.31
|2.
|CCL
|86.05
|16,565.72
|3.
|ECL
|47.56
|14,559.14
|4.
|MCL
|206.10
|27,182.32
|5.
|NCL
|136.15
|24,632.89
|6.
|NEC
|0.20
|115.97
|7.
|SECL
|187.38
|27,306.37
|8.
|WCL
|69.11
|17,491.99
|Grand Total
|773.65
|141,967.71
CIL has planned to develop additional 21 greenfield coal projects. The details of these projects are as follow:
|Sl. No.
|Subsidiary
|Name of Mine
|Capacity
|State
|1
|ECL
|Chuperbhita Simlong OC
|4.0
|Jharkhand
|2
|ECL
|Bansra UG
|0.54
|West Bengal
|3
|CCL
|Sanghmitra OC
|20
|Jharkhand
|4
|CCL
|Chandragupta OC
|15
|Jharkhand
|5
|CCL
|Piparwar Ph-I UG
|0.87
|Jharkhand
|6
|CCL
|Kotre Basantpur Pachmo OC
|5.0
|Jharkhand
|7
|CCL
|Parej East UG
|0.51
|Jharkhand
|8
|CCL
|Angwali
|0.40
|Jharkhand
|9
|CCL
|Swang Pipradih
|2.00
|Jharkhand
|10
|WCL
|Gandhigram UG
|1.26
|Madhya Pradesh
|11
|WCL
|Gadegaon OC
|3.0
|Maharashtra
|12
|WCL
|Tawa III UG
|0.48
|Madhya Pradesh
|13
|WCL
|Ballarpur NW OC
|1.5
|Maharashtra
|14
|WCL
|Waghoda UG
|1.02
|Maharashtra
|15
|SECL
|Jhiria West OC
|1.5
|Chhattisgarh
|16
|SECL
|Ambika OC
|1.0
|Chhattisgarh
|17
|SECL
|Durgapur OC
|6.0
|Chhattisgarh
|18
|SECL
|Madannagar OC
|12.0
|Chhattisgarh
|19
|SECL
|Pelma OC
|15.0
|Chhattisgarh
|20
|SECL
|Porda Chimtapani OC
|10.0
|Chhattisgarh
|21
|SECL
|Basundhara (West) Extn.
|7.0
|Odisha
|22
|MCL
|Subhadra OCP
|25.0
|Odisha
|23
|MCL
|Balabhadra OCP
|10.0
|Odisha