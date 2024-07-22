National

Revenue Generated from Coal Mining Operations

The details of land acquired for projects under Coal India Limited (CIL), including that acquired by the Government are given below State-wise:-

States Land for CIL (In Ha.)
Assam 1483.94
Meghalaya 38.97
West Bengal 20835.939
Jharkhand 95772.687
Odisha 31910.764
Uttar Pradesh 5830.00
Madhya Pradesh 40185.994
Chhattisgarh 40363.914
Maharashtra 34519.50
Total (In ha.) 270941.708

 

Subsidiary-wise raw coal production and revenue from operations from mining activities of CIL for 2023-24:

Sl. No. Subsidiaries Production (Million Te.) Amount (₹ in Crore)
1. BCCL 41.10 14,113.31
2. CCL 86.05 16,565.72
3. ECL 47.56 14,559.14
4. MCL 206.10 27,182.32
5. NCL 136.15 24,632.89
6. NEC 0.20 115.97
7. SECL 187.38 27,306.37
8. WCL 69.11 17,491.99
Grand Total 773.65 141,967.71

 

CIL has planned to develop additional 21 greenfield coal projects. The details of these projects are as follow:

 

Sl. No. Subsidiary Name of Mine Capacity State
1 ECL Chuperbhita Simlong OC 4.0 Jharkhand
2 ECL Bansra UG 0.54 West Bengal
3 CCL Sanghmitra OC 20 Jharkhand
4 CCL Chandragupta OC 15 Jharkhand
5 CCL Piparwar Ph-I UG 0.87 Jharkhand
6 CCL Kotre Basantpur Pachmo OC 5.0 Jharkhand
7 CCL Parej East UG 0.51 Jharkhand
8 CCL Angwali 0.40 Jharkhand
9 CCL Swang Pipradih 2.00 Jharkhand
10 WCL Gandhigram UG 1.26 Madhya Pradesh
11 WCL Gadegaon OC 3.0 Maharashtra
12 WCL Tawa III UG 0.48 Madhya Pradesh
13 WCL Ballarpur NW OC 1.5 Maharashtra
14 WCL Waghoda UG 1.02 Maharashtra
15 SECL Jhiria West OC 1.5 Chhattisgarh

 

16 SECL Ambika OC 1.0 Chhattisgarh
17 SECL Durgapur OC 6.0 Chhattisgarh
18 SECL Madannagar OC 12.0 Chhattisgarh
19 SECL Pelma OC 15.0 Chhattisgarh
20 SECL Porda Chimtapani OC 10.0 Chhattisgarh
21 SECL Basundhara (West) Extn. 7.0 Odisha
22 MCL Subhadra OCP 25.0 Odisha
23 MCL Balabhadra OCP 10.0 Odisha
