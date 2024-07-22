Revenue Generated from Coal Mining Operations

The details of land acquired for projects under Coal India Limited (CIL), including that acquired by the Government are given below State-wise:-

States Land for CIL (In Ha.) Assam 1483.94 Meghalaya 38.97 West Bengal 20835.939 Jharkhand 95772.687 Odisha 31910.764 Uttar Pradesh 5830.00 Madhya Pradesh 40185.994 Chhattisgarh 40363.914 Maharashtra 34519.50 Total (In ha.) 270941.708

Subsidiary-wise raw coal production and revenue from operations from mining activities of CIL for 2023-24:

Sl. No. Subsidiaries Production (Million Te.) Amount (₹ in Crore) 1. BCCL 41.10 14,113.31 2. CCL 86.05 16,565.72 3. ECL 47.56 14,559.14 4. MCL 206.10 27,182.32 5. NCL 136.15 24,632.89 6. NEC 0.20 115.97 7. SECL 187.38 27,306.37 8. WCL 69.11 17,491.99 Grand Total 773.65 141,967.71

CIL has planned to develop additional 21 greenfield coal projects. The details of these projects are as follow:

Sl. No. Subsidiary Name of Mine Capacity State 1 ECL Chuperbhita Simlong OC 4.0 Jharkhand 2 ECL Bansra UG 0.54 West Bengal 3 CCL Sanghmitra OC 20 Jharkhand 4 CCL Chandragupta OC 15 Jharkhand 5 CCL Piparwar Ph-I UG 0.87 Jharkhand 6 CCL Kotre Basantpur Pachmo OC 5.0 Jharkhand 7 CCL Parej East UG 0.51 Jharkhand 8 CCL Angwali 0.40 Jharkhand 9 CCL Swang Pipradih 2.00 Jharkhand 10 WCL Gandhigram UG 1.26 Madhya Pradesh 11 WCL Gadegaon OC 3.0 Maharashtra 12 WCL Tawa III UG 0.48 Madhya Pradesh 13 WCL Ballarpur NW OC 1.5 Maharashtra 14 WCL Waghoda UG 1.02 Maharashtra 15 SECL Jhiria West OC 1.5 Chhattisgarh