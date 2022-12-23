Revenue from Freight Traffic goes up by 16.15% in 2022-23 (upto Nov-2022)

New Delhi : The percentage increase in revenue from freight traffic by Railways during the last three years vis-à-vis previous year is as under:

(` in crore)

Year Freight Revenue Variation over previous year % age variation 2019-20 1,13,487.89 (-)13,944.83 (-)10.94% 2020-21 1,17,231.82 3,743.93 3.30% 2021-22 1,41,096.39 23,864.57 20.36% 2022-23 (upto Nov-2022) 1,03,846.98 14,442.51 16.15%

Indian Railways is constantly in touch with its customers. Its focus is on meeting the needs of freight in terms of timely availability, reliable service and proper handling of cargo. Ministry of Railways has schemes to attract private investment in General Purpose Wagons, Special Purpose/High Capacity wagons and Automobile carrier wagons. Various steps taken by the Railways for speedy sanction and implementation of rail projects including augmentation of Traffic Facility include (i) setting up of Gati Shakti units (ii) prioritisation of projects (iii) substantial increase in allocation of funds on priority projects (iv) delegation of powers at field level (v) close monitoring of progress of projects at various levels, and (vi) regular follow up with State Governments and concerned authorities for expeditious land acquisition, forestry and wildlife clearances and for resolving other issues pertaining to projects.

