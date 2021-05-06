Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 9,871 crore released to 17 States

New Delhi: The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance today released the 2nd monthly installment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs. 9,871 crore for the year 2021-22 to 17 States.

With the release of 2nd installment, a total amount of Rs. 19,742 crore has been released in the first two months of the current financial year as Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the states. State-wise details of the grant released on Thursday and total amount of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant released to the States in 2021-22 is enclosed.

The Centre provides the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the States under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released as per the recommendations of the Finance Commission in monthly installments to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the States post devolution. The 15th Finance Commission has recommended Post Devolution Release Deficit grants to 17 States.

The States recommended for Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The eligibility of States to receive this grant and the quantum of grant was decided by the Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State. Assessed devolution for the financial year 2021-22 was also taken into account by the Commission.

The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 1,18,452 crore to 17 States in the financial year 2021-22. The grant is released to the States in 12 monthly installments.

State-wise Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant Released

S. No. Name of State Amount released in May 2021 (2nd installment) (Rs. in crore) Total amount released in 2021-22 (April+May 2021) (Rs. in crore) Andhra Pradesh 1438.08 2876.16 Assam 531.33 1062.66 Haryana 11.00 22 Himachal Pradesh 854.08 1708.16 Karnataka 135.92 271.84 Kerala 1657.58 3315.16 Manipur 210.33 420.66 Meghalaya 106.58 213.16 Mizoram 149.17 298.34 Nagaland 379.75 759.5 Punjab 840.08 1680.16 Rajasthan 823.17 1646.34 Sikkim 56.50 113 Tamil Nadu 183.67 367.34 Tripura 378.83 757.66 Uttarakhand 647.67 1295.34 West Bengal 1467.25 2934.5 Total 9,871.00 19,742.00