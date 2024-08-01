Retail and Wholesale Traders Now Eligible for Priority Sector Lending

From 2nd July 2021, the Retail and Wholesale traders have been included as MSME for availing the benefit of Priority Sector Lending (PSL) in the country, including the State of Bihar. These loans are extended by various banks and as per the RBI data, the credit outstanding to MSME sector in Bihar, for last 3 years by Scheduled Commercial Bank is as given below:

Credit Outstanding to MSME Sector in Bihar by Scheduled Commercial Bank (No. of A/c in lakh, Amt. O/s in Rs. crore) Sl. No. FY No. of A/cs Amt O/s 1 2023-24* 12.35 51766.42 2 2022-23 8.80 40029.60 3 2021-22 10.62 34002.47

Source: Priority Sector Returns submitted by SCBs

* Data for FY 2023-24 is provisional

Under Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises, Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises provides guarantee to its Member Lending Institutions (MLIs), for the credit extended by them to Micro and Small Enterprises. Since inception of the scheme till 31.03.2024, a total of 32,02,267 guarantees were extended to traders for an amount of Rs. 1,33,489 crore in the country. Out of this, 1,23,659 guarantees were extended to traders in Bihar for an amount of Rs. 7,397 crore.

The Ministry of MSME implements various schemes/programmes for the promotion and development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector across the country, including in the State of Bihar, which inter alia include Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Self Reliant India (SRI) Fund, PM Vishwakarma Scheme, Entrepreneurship Skill Development Programme (ESDP), Procurement and Marketing Support Scheme (PMSS), Micro and Small Enterprises-Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP), MSME Champions Scheme etc.

Further, under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme, credit linked subsidy for setting up new micro-enterprise in non-farm sector is provided. Margin Money subsidy ranging from 15% to 35% of project cost, for projects up to Rs. 50 lakh in Manufacturing sector and Rs. 20 lakh in the Service sector, is provided. For beneficiaries belonging to Special categories, including women, the margin money subsidy is 35% in rural areas and 25% in urban areas.

Rs. 50,000 crore equity infusion through Self Reliant India (SRI) Fund. This scheme has a provision of Rs. 10,000 crore from Government of India and Rs. 40,000 crore leverage through Private Equity / Venture Capital funds. This initiative is aimed at providing growth capital to the deserving and eligible units of MSME sector. As on 30.06.2024, 53 Daughter Funds have been empanelled and by way of investing of Rs. 8,353 crore, 450 MSMEs have been assisted.

The quantum of expenditure of funds under the major schemes for Financial Year 2023-24 is as given below:-