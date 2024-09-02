Resurgent Odisha 2024 Concludes

Bhubaneswar : Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has called on industries in Odisha to prioritize the employment of women, emphasizing the importance of gender equality in the workforce. Speaking as the chief guest at the valedictory function of ‘Resurgent Odisha 2024,’ a global trade show organized by Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Limited (UCCIL) at Janata Maidan, Smt. Parida underscored the need for empowering women through recruitment in various industries across the state.

“The empowerment of women should be at the forefront of our industrial development,” said Smt. Parida. “We must create opportunities for more women to be employed in the industry and support women entrepreneurs in expanding their businesses. I urge all industries to visit the Mission Shakti market, which is run by women, and contribute to their growth by purchasing their products.”

The event also featured remarks from Odisha’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Gokulananda Mallick, who highlighted the government’s ambitious goal of transforming Odisha into a $1.5 trillion economy by 2047. “The MSME department is committed to extending all possible support to achieve this target,” said Mr. Mallick. He noted that substantial allocations have been made in the state budget to foster the development of MSMEs, particularly in the state’s under-industrialized districts. “While Odisha is rich in mineral resources and boasts beautiful beaches, over 12 districts remain unindustrialized. The industry has a crucial role to play alongside the government in establishing industries in these districts.”

The inaugural ceremony of Resurgent Odisha 2024 was graced by several distinguished guests, including Mr. Brahmananda Mishra, President of UCCIL; Mr. Prabodh Mohanty, Chairman of Resurgent Odisha 2024; Mr. Ardhendu Mohapatra, President of Aditya Birla Group; Mr. Gordon Patel, President of JP Lab; and Dr. Sanak Mishra, Former MD of Rourkela Steel Plant. The presence of such notable figures underscored the significance of the event in shaping the future of Odisha’s industrial landscape.