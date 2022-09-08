Results of Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) for Non-Technical Popular Category of Level 6 declared

New Delhi : Indian Railways conducted Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) of Level 6 of CEN 01/2019 Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for 7124 posts for recruitment of Station Masters and Commercial Apprentices on 30th July 2022.

The results of Level 6 posts of all 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have been declared. The break-up of selected candidates for each RRB is as follows:

CEN-01/2019 (NTPC)

Level 6

Shortlisted candidates

RRB

Commercial Apprentice

(Cat No.1)

Station master (Cat No.2)

Total

Ahmedabad

8

290

298

Ajmer

17

560

577

Allahabad

66

450

516

Bengaluru

899

899

Bhopal

1

114

115

Bhubaneswar

2

61

63

Bilaspur

17

264

281

Chandigarh

43

362

405

Chennai

601

601

Gorakhpur

1

206

207

Guwahati

2

120

122

Jammu

2

322

324

Kolkata

2

363

365

Malda

15

161

176

Mumbai

20

465

485

Muzaffarpur

15

15

Patna

53

155

208

Ranchi

5

226

231

Secunderabad

1

841

842

Siliguri

50

50

Trivandrum

329

329

Total

255

6854

7109