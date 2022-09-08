Results of Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) for Non-Technical Popular Category of Level 6 declared

New Delhi : Indian Railways conducted Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) of Level 6 of CEN 01/2019 Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for 7124 posts for recruitment of Station Masters and Commercial Apprentices on 30th July 2022.
The results of Level 6 posts of all 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have been declared. The break-up of selected candidates for each RRB is as follows:
CEN-01/2019 (NTPC)
Level 6
Shortlisted candidates
RRB
Commercial Apprentice
(Cat No.1)
Station master (Cat No.2)
Total
Ahmedabad
8
290
298
Ajmer
17
560
577
Allahabad
66
450
516
Bengaluru
899
899
Bhopal
1
114
115
Bhubaneswar
2
61
63
Bilaspur
17
264
281
Chandigarh
43
362
405
Chennai
601
601
Gorakhpur
1
206
207
Guwahati
2
120
122
Jammu
2
322
324
Kolkata
2
363
365
Malda
15
161
176
Mumbai
20
465
485
Muzaffarpur
15
15
Patna
53
155
208
Ranchi
5
226
231
Secunderabad
1
841
842
Siliguri
50
50
Trivandrum
329
329
Total
255
6854
7109