Results of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Chennai and RRB Siliguri for Non-Technical Popular Category of Level 6 declared

New Delhi: Indian Railways conducted Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) of Level 6 of CEN 01/2019 Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment for 7124 posts for recruitment of Station Master, Commercial Apprentice were conducted on 30th July 2022.

The results of Level 6 posts of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Chennai and RRB Siliguri have already been uploaded today. Other RRBs are in process of finalizing and uploading results. Results of all 21 RRBs are likely to be declared by tomorrow.