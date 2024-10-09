Results of Comprehensive Annual Modular Survey, July 2022- June 2023

Key Findings

(i) Approximately 96.9 percent of persons aged 15-24 years are able to read and write simple statements with understanding and also able to perform simple arithmetic calculations. In the same age group, the figure stands around 97.8 percent for males and 95.9 percent for females.

(ii) The mean years of schooling in formal education, for persons age 15 years and above is 8.4 at the all-India level and the same is 7.5 for persons age 25 years and above.

(iii) The average out-of-pocket medical expenditure per household on hospitalization during last 365 days in rural and urban areas are Rs 4,129/- and Rs 5,290/-respectively. Additionally, the average out-of-pocket medical expenditure per household on non-hospitalization during last 30 days in rural and urban areas are Rs 539/- and Rs 606/- respectively.

(iv) Approximately 93.7 percent urban population has convenient access to low-capacity public transport (bus, car, taxi, auto etc) within 500 meters from the place of living.

(v) 78.4% of youth aged 15-24 years can send messages with attached files, while 71.2% can use copy-and-paste tools. Additionally, 26.8% can perform more advanced tasks like searching for information, sending emails, and conducting online banking.

(vi) 95.7% of persons aged 15-24 years in rural areas can use mobile phones, with the figure being 97% in urban areas.

(vii) 82.1% of rural youth aged 15-24 years can use the internet, compared to 91.8% in urban areas.

(viii) Around 94.6% persons aged 18 years and above, having an account individually are jointly in any bank / other financial institution at all India level.

Introduction

As a part of the 79th round of the National Sample Survey (NSS) the Comprehensive Annual Modular Survey (CAMS) was conducted from July, 2022 to June, 2023. The primary objective of CAMS was to collect data to generate indicators related to education, out-of-pocket medical expenditure, use of mobile and internet, financial inclusion, ICT skills, possession of assets, etc. In addition, information related to drinking water, sanitation, energy use, birth registration, access to transport facilities, etc., was also collected. The report is available on the Ministry’s website (http://www.mospi.gov.in ) .

Sample Design

In this survey, Two Stage Stratified Sampling was used, where First Stage Units (FSU) were villages/sub-units (SUs) in rural areas, and Urban Frame Survey (UFS) blocks/SUs in urban areas. The FSUs were allocated to States and UTs in proportion to the population as per Census 2011. The Second Stage Units (SSUs) were households in both rural and urban areas. The selection of FSUs and SSUs was done using Simple Random Sampling without Replacement (SRSWOR).

Survey Coverage

The survey covered the whole of the India Union except for some villages of Andaman and Nicobar Islands which were difficult to access. At the all-India level, the total number of first-stage units (FSUs) surveyed for the central sample was 15,298 (8,758 in rural areas and 6,540 in urban areas). The total number of households surveyed was 3,02,086 (1,73,096 in rural areas and 1,28,990 in urban areas) and the total number of persons enumerated was 12,99,988 (7,85,246 in rural areas and 5,14,742 in urban areas).

Comparability of results and release of unit-level data

The data collected in this survey represents the demand-side information of the households surveyed. In contrast, administrative data, wherever available, typically reflects the supply-side metrics. It is also important to recognize that respondents sometimes reluctant to provide specific information which may lead to under-reporting of some information, particularly in questions related to government schemes. Moreover, the coverage and definitions used in alternative data sources may not align perfectly with those adopted in this survey. To mention some specific cases, in this survey primary source of energy used by the household for cooking is defined as the source of energy which the household used majority of the time for cooking, whereas, the administrative record is based on the definition of the number of LPG connections/ consumers. Similarly, in this survey, the principal source of drinking water is defined as the source from which the household obtained most of its drinking water over the past 365 days, however, the administrative record is based on the number of pipe water connections provided. These variations in methodology, scope, and timeframes may affect the comparability of results across different data sources.

Additionally, this survey attempted to collect person-level information on the formal education of erstwhile household members aged 18 years or above who are currently studying outside India. However, the total number of samples representing the information is insufficient to generate reliable estimates for the indicator. Since the dataset is not robust enough for policy purposes, the unit-level data collected to generate the indicator will not be disseminated to avoid possible ambiguity in interpreting the results.

Major findingsof the survey

(i) Percentage of persons able to read and write short simple statements in their everyday life with understanding and also able to perform simple arithmetic calculations

In rural areas, about 96.5 percent of persons in the age group 15-24 years are able to read and write short simple statements in their everyday life with understanding and also able to perform simple arithmetic calculations while in urban areas it has been around 97.9 percent. Sector-wise estimates for different age groups are shown in Figure 1.

(ii) Mean years of schooling in formal education

The gender-sector-wise mean years of schooling in formal education for age 15 years and above and 25 years and above is given in Figure 2 and Figure 3 respectively. The mean years of schooling in formal education is marginally higher in the age group 15 years and above compared to the age group 25 years and above.

(iii) Average out-of-pocket medical expenditure

The average out-of-pocket medical expenditure per household and per person on hospitalized treatment during last 365 days and non-hospitalized treatment during last 30 days were estimated separately for rural and urban India. Figure 4 and Figure 5 present sector-wise expenditure on different types of treatment.

In addition to the above, estimates of some of the indicators at the all-India level are given below: