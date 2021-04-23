Results approved of Assistant Jail Superintendent posts: Raman Behl

Chandigarh: The Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab has approved the result pertaining to 48 posts of Assistant Jail Superintendent in Jails Department, Punjab.



Disclosing this here today, Chairman of Subordinate Services Selection Board Mr. Raman Behl said that the Board has invited applications for these posts in November 2020 and a written examination was held on January 31, 2021, which was announced on February 16, 2021. He further added that physical check-up of selected candidates on the basis of written exam was carried out on March 2 and March 16, 2021. Meanwhile, the counseling was conducted on March 24 to verify the educational certificates of the qualified candidates. After all this process, the result has been approved in the board meeting today, according to which recommendations will be sent to the Jails Department soon for issuing appointment letters to selected candidates.



During the meeting Harpartap Singh Sidhu, Rajneesh Sahota, Shamshad Ali, Romila Bansal, Bhupinderpal Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Amarjeet Singh Walia, Alta Ahluwalia, Rohal Singh Sidhu, and Board Secretary PCS Amandeep Bansal were present.

