Result trends to Bihar Assembly, Bye-elections will be available from 8 AM tomorrow

New Delhi: The result trends to Bihar Assembly and Bye-elections will be available w.e.f 8 AM, 10.11.2020 on the following places apart from all the counting centres.

https://results.eci.gov.in/ The results are displayed on the website of the Election Commission of India and are updated every few minutes to display the current round wise results of each constituency

The results are also available from the “Voter helpline” Mobile app available at Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The website / mobile app will display information filled in the system by the Returning Officers from their respective Counting Centers. The ECI will be displaying the information as being filled in the system by the Returning Officers from their respective Counting Centers.

