Result of Combined Geo-Scientist (Main)Examination-2021

New Delhi : On the basis of the result of the written part of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination-2021 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 17th to 18th July, 2021, the candidates with the under mentioned Roll Numbers have qualified for Interview/Personality Test.

The candidature of these candidates is PROVISIONAL subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claim relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability etc. at the time of the Personality Test. They are, therefore, advised to keep the said certificates ready.

In accordance with the Rules of examination, all these candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) which will be available on the Commission’s Website upsconline.nic.in and submit the same ONLINE along with the scanned copies of certificates. The DAF will be available during the period from 24.08.2021to 07.9.2021till 6.00 P.M. Important instructions regarding filling up of the DAF and submitting the same ONLINE to the Commission will also be available on the website. The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the ONLINE Detailed Application Form. The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination-2021 published in the gazette of India, dated 07/10/2020.

The instructions for filling up DAF available on the website along with the Rules of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination-2021 must be read carefully with regard to the certificates that are to be produced at the time of Interview. The candidate will be solely responsible for not producing sufficient valid proof in support of his/her age, date of birth, educational qualifications, caste (SC/ST/OBC), EWS and physically disability status. The qualified candidates must bring all the original certificates during the Interview/Personality Test for verification

Schedule of Interviews of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test will be published in due course of time on the Commission’s Website. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates. The candidates are advised to check their e-mail also for further information.

No request for change in the date and time of Personality Test intimated to the candidates will be entertained under any circumstances.

The mark-sheets of candidates will be put on the Commission’s Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of 60 days. The candidates can access the marks-sheet after keying in their Roll Numbers and date of birth. The printed/hard copies of the Marks Sheet would, however, be issued by UPSC to the candidates based on specific request accompanied by a self addressed stamped envelope. Candidates desirous of obtaining printed/hard copies of the marks sheets should make the request within thirty days of the display of the marks on the Commission’s Website, beyond which such requests shall not be entertained.

The candidates are advised to notify changes in their address, if any, to the Commission immediately through letters or e-mails.

Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter at its Campus. Candidate may obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/result on working days between 10.00 A.M to 5.00 P.M in person or over telephone Nos. (011)-23385271/23381125/23098543 from this counter.