Result of Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2019

New Delhi : Based on the result of the written part of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2019 held on 18th August, 2019 and the interviews for Personality Test held from 2nd November to 27th November 2020, list of finally recommended candidates was notified vide Press Note dated 05-02-2021 recommending a total of 264 candidates, as per the following break-up, for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB):

GENERAL EWS OBC SC ST Total 132 (Incl. 01 Ex-Serviceman) – 81* (Incl. 06 Ex-Servicemen) 30 (Incl. 03 Ex-Servicemen) 21 (Incl. 02 Ex-Servicemen) 264 (Incl. 12 Ex-Servicemen)

*Result of one candidate was withheld on the direction of Hon’ble High Court of Gauhati.

In accordance with the directions of Hon’ble High Court of Delhi in the pending matters pertaining to EWS category candidates, all 30 vacancies reported under the EWS category were kept unfilled till the matters were finally decided by the Hon’ble Court. Result of 10 EWS candidates who were qualifying the examination at General Qualifying Standard, however, was released as General category candidates for the time being till their status under EWS category is decided.

In accordance with Rule 16 (4) and (5) of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2019, the Commission maintained a consolidated Reserve List of 70 candidates ranking in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under respective categories, as under:

GENERAL EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL 35 – 34 – 01 70

As stated in para 2 above, due to matter regarding eligibility under EWS category being sub-judice, no Reserve List for EWS category could be drawn owing to all the vacancies requisitioned for EWS category remaining unfilled. The Reserve List maintained for the General Category candidates was also to undergo change due to change in eligibility of some of the EWS candidates to General in the eventuality of directions of Hon’ble Court going against the petitioners. It was further emphasized that the result of Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2019 and the Reserve List were subject to changes that may be necessitated by the orders that may be passed in matter pending before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi.

Subsequent to declaration of the result of the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2019, the Commission filed SLP (C) No. 426/2021 in the Hon’ble Supreme Court against the judgement of Hon’ble High Court of Delhi in WP(C) No. 8938/2020 in the matter of Gaurav Singh & Ors. Vs. Union of India & Anr. The matter regarding conferring of EWS status to the respondent Writ-petitioners has been decided by Hon’ble Supreme Court in favour of the Commission vide judgment dated 18.05.2022 in the above SLP(C).

In compliance of the Order made by Hon’ble Supreme Court in the aforesaid SLP(C), the issue of grant of EWS status to such candidates of EWS category who appeared in the interviews for the Personality Test of the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2019, has been revisited and based on revised scrutiny and certification of eligibility, result of the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2019 has been recast and the revised list is enclosed. A total number of 288 candidates have been recommended for appointment as per following break-up:

GENERAL EWS OBC SC ST Total 125 (Incl. 01 Ex-Serviceman) 30 82 (Incl. 07$ Ex-Servicemen) 30 (Incl. 03 Ex-Servicemen) 21# (Incl. 01 Ex-Serviceman) 288 (Incl. 12 Ex-Servicemen)

$ Withheld result of 01 candidate has been declared.

# Candidature of 01 finally recommended Ex-S(ST) candidate was cancelled subsequent to the final result declared on 05.02.2021, and, therefore, one more ST candidate has been recommended against the vacancy arising due to this cancellation.

In accordance with Rule 16 (4) and (5) of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2019, the Commission is maintaining a consolidated Reserve List of 79 candidates ranking in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under respective categories (qualifying at General Standard/Community Standard) which is as under:

GENERAL EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL 42 02* 34 – 01 79

* only 02 candidates are available in the Reserve List of EWS Category.

Appointments to the various services shall be made by the Government according to the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions/provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination and verifications, wherever due, being completed satisfactorily. Allotment to various services shall be made according to the merit obtained and preference of services given by candidates.

The number of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled are as under:

Name of Service Total Number of Vacancies General EWS OBC SC ST Total C.R.P.F 45 10 29 16 08 108 B.S.F. 61 10 18 05 06 100 I.T.B.P. 19 02 06 — 01 28 S.S.B. 29 06 19 07 05 66 C.I.S.F. 13 02 10 02 01 28 TOTAL 167 30 82 30 21 330*

*incl. 10% of total vacancies reserved for Ex-Servicemen.

The candidatures of 11 recommended candidates under EWS category with following Roll Numbers are provisional:

0503982 0509236 0510104 0826252 0837339 0857755 0858715 1508001 1512786 1513075 5406148

Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information /clarification regarding their Examination/recruitments on working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over Telephone Nos. 011-23385271/ 23381125. The result will also be available on the U.P.S.C. website, i.e., http//www.upsc.gov.in

Revised List of recommended candidates, in order of merit, starts from P. 4/- onwards. This list is in supersession of the list of recommended candidates notified on 05-02-2021.

