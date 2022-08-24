Restore system in flood hit villages and cities within 48 hours: CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that rain has reduced at most places in the state. The situation created by excessive rains and floods is under control. As soon as the flood water recedes, system should be restored in all the affected villages and cities within 48 hours. Top priority should be given to restoration of sanitation, drinking water and electricity supply. Relief and rehabilitation work should also be started immediately. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing a meeting at the residence office this morning to prepare an action plan to restore the damage caused by the floods.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we are here to provide better system to the people. Make sure that our work generates a sense of satisfaction among the people. Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsiram Silawat, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of various departments were present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appreciated the officers-staff of the district administration, police, home guards, energy and water resources department for quick rescue and relief action in the areas affected by heavy rains and floods. He said that it is the result of better coordination and devotion to duty that there was no loss of life in the state due to excessive rains and floods. It is a matter of satisfaction that the flood affected people were shifted in time to safe places.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that work should be started on war footing for restoration of drinking water and electricity supply, repair of damaged roads, broken culverts and cleanliness in the flood affected areas. To ensure that diseases do not spread, medical teams should be formed to arrange for drug spraying and health tests etc. to be transported to the affected areas.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it should be ensured that there is no shortage of machines and necessary staff to restore the situation in the most affected areas. If needed, machines and staff should be made available from other districts. There should be no shortage of resources anywhere.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the assessment of the loss of houses, household items, crops and cattle due to floods and excessive rains should be ensured in a transparent manner and with sensitivity. In assessing the loss, an attitude of generosity towards poor families should be kept. financial help will be provided to the affected in RBC (6-4).

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the district administration should also make arrangements for food for the next few days for the families most affected by the floods. After this, dry ration can be provided to them. Social organizations should also be involved in providing essential materials and relief work to the needy people.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this year there has been heavy rainfall. Inspection of dams is necessary from the point of view of safety. He directed to ensure that the Water Resources Department and Narmada Valley Development Authority should conduct a micro-inspection of all the big and small dams under their control.

In the meeting, information was given about the water level of major rivers of the state, condition of dams, rescue operations and relief camps. Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman, Additional Chief Secretary Home Dr. Rajesh Rajoura, Agriculture Production Commissioner Shri Shailendra Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Animal Husbandry Shri JN Kansotia, Additional Chief Secretary Water Resources Shri SN Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary Public Health Engineering Shri Malay Srivastava, Additional Chief Secretary Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Shri Ajit Kesari, Principal Secretary Public Works Shri Neeraj Mandloi, Principal Secretary Panchayat and Rural Development Shri Umakant Umrao, Principal Secretary Urban Development and Housing Shri Manish Singh and other officers were present.