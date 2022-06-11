Restoration of Bhusaval-Surat Daily Express by Central Railway

Railway have decided to restore the services of Bhusaval-Surat daily express as per details below:

19006 Daily will leave Bhusaval at 19.35 hrs daily with effect from 15.6.2022 till further advice and arrive Surat at 05.15 hrs next day.

19005 Daily will leave Surat at 23.10 hrs daily with effect from 13.6.2022 till further advice and arrive Bhusaval at 07.55 hrs next day.

Halts: Bhadli, Jalgaon, Paldi, Chavalkhede, Dharangaon, Bhone, Takarkhede, Amalner, Bhortex, Padse, Betavad, Nardana, Hol, Sindkheda, Sonshelu, Vikhran Road, Dondaicha, Ranala, Tisi, Nandurbar, Khandbaara, Chinchpada, Navapur, Ukai Songadh, Vyara, Mahi, Bardoli, Chalthan and Udhna.

Composition: Two AC 3-tier, 8 Sleeper class, 7 General Second class including 2 Guard’s Brake van.

Reservation: Bookings for train No.19006 will open o­n 12.06.2022 at all computerised reservation centres and o­n website www.irctc.co.in.

7 general second class including 2 Brake Vans will run as unreserved coaches