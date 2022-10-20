Resolution of Pension Grievances under Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters 2.0 (SCDPM)

New Delhi : The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DOPPW) is the nodal department for formulation of policies relating to pension and other retirement benefits of Central Government Pensioners/ Family Pensioners. During SCDPM 2.0 campaign, the department has targeted to resolve 4200 pending pension grievances to ensure speedy redressal and to enhance “Ease of living” for 68 lakh Central Government Pensioners.

As on 19.10.2022, i.e. within 18 days of the campaign, 3080 Pension Grievances have already been resolved. The Department is convening inter-ministerial meetings with concerned Ministries/Departments to resolve all grievances within due time period. The Department is on track to achieve the ambitious target set by it at the start of the campaign and bring down the pendency of Pension Grievances.