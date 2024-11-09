Research and Innovation Are Key to the Attainment of the Goal of a Developed Nation, Says VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “Research and innovation in a sense are key to the attainment of a goal of a developed nation. As a matter of fact, how high we are in the field of research and innovation will define our prowess to the global community. It will give cutting edge to our soft diplomacy.” He further urged educational institutions to harness their potential as “crucibles of innovation and research” and called upon corporate entities to support this mission through substantial contributions. He stressed, “Associations of trade, industry, business, and commerce must come forward to fuel research and spur innovation through liberal financial contributions.”

Research and innovation is key to the attainment of the goal of a developed nation. Our standing in the field of research and innovation will define our prowess to the global community and give cutting edge to our soft diplomacy. Educational institutions such as yours are… pic.twitter.com/yZNBC5SK1J — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) November 9, 2024

Addressing the 4th Convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Delhi in New Delhi today, the Vice-President spoke on the crucial role of alumni in strengthening the educational ecosystem, urging active participation and contributions to alumni associations. He remarked, “Alumni of an institution are in several ways its lifeline. They are ambassadors of the institution. It is acknowledged method globally and nationally that the best way to pay back to your institution is to be an active member of alumni association. I strongly urge to have an alumni fund making annual contributions is all important. Some of the best institutions globally have been on upward trajectory because these institutions are fueled by alumni energy. You have to conserve and converge your alumni energy for better prospects of all those who step in this institution to get education”, he said.

Alumni are, in many ways, the lifeline of an institution, serving as its ambassadors and exemplifying its values. Both globally and nationally, it is well recognized that the most meaningful way to give back to your institution is to actively participate in its alumni network.… pic.twitter.com/RkWvja87Ga — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) November 9, 2024

Shri Dhankhar also emphasized, “Education is not commerce. Education is service to society. Education is your obligation. You must serve. It is your duty, divine ordainment to pay back to the society, and the best way to pay back to the society is to invest in education. Investment in education is investment in human resource, investment in our present, investment in our future. It is through education that we discover our glorious past of thousands of centuries.”, he remarked.

Education, at its core, is service to society. Education should never be viewed as commerce; it is an obligation, a duty, a divine calling to contribute back to society. The most impactful way to serve society is to invest in education, as it enriches human resources and… pic.twitter.com/LNrlYwljFY — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) November 9, 2024

The Vice-President remarked, “I must advert to some areas that dot our discourse and need response. What we see around, sermonising to all and demonising our constitutional institutions is fast becoming a pastime even with those who constitutionally matter in the political arena. This does no good to the nation. It is a recipe for chaos and impeding our growth.”

Sermonising to all and demonising our constitutional institutions is fast becoming a pastime, even with those who constitutionally matter in the political arena. This does no good to the nation. It is a recipe for chaos, impeding our growth. It is time to bid adieu to this.… pic.twitter.com/MVu7ClW6i3 — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) November 9, 2024

Emphasizing the need for change, he stated, “Time to bid adieu to this and also I say with utmost restraint: time for our elites to be elites. To them I appeal—to be a worthy elite you have to be spurred by fervour of nationalism.”

Reflecting on India’s historical and democratic strength, the Vice-President declared, “Bharat, the oldest, largest, and functional democracy, needs also to be the world’s most powerful. It can’t be our dream. It has to be a dream retrieved; a position retrieved. A powerful Bharat will be an assurance for global harmony, peace, and happiness. Because we nurture our thought over centuries. We practice it. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One earth, one family, one future.”

Bharat, the oldest, largest and most functional democracy, needs also to be the world’s most powerful. And for a simple reason: we were! It can’t be our dream. It has to be a dream retrieved, a position retrieved. A powerful Bharat will be an assurance for global harmony,… pic.twitter.com/2OwPMJXFkT — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) November 9, 2024

Shri Dhankhar called for an unwavering commitment to nationalism, stating, “This calls for unflinching commitment to nationalism in its fullness. National interest has to have precedence over partisan or otherwise interests.” He also highlighted the necessity of economic nationalism, emphasizing that “Economic nationalism has to be a dominant concern for business. Howsoever justifiable, howsoever big in volume or fiscal quantum, there is no excuse for compromising economic nationalism. This denudes our commitment to the principle of keeping the nation first.”

However, he cautioned against superficial efforts, emphasizing, “A word of caution: in the name of commitment for research, let us not have something that is just surface scratching. It must be real, authentic research. We must be deeply critical that people who get aid and assistance for research and innovation must actually equip themselves admirably by performance in that domain.”

The Vice-President, expressed confidence in India’s corporate sector, “I’m confident our corporate leadership will rise to the occasion and commit their CSR funds liberally for this cause, through our institutions that are many and deserving.”

Hon’ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the 4th Convocation Ceremony of National Institute of Technology Delhi at Vigyan Bhawan today. @NITDofficial #NITDelhi pic.twitter.com/D0ghdpSro1 — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) November 9, 2024

Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar concluded by urging the youth to pursue success with well-being, face challenges as growth opportunities, and serve a higher purpose. “Remember that every setback prepares you for a stronger, more impactful comeback,” he said, encouraging a fearless approach and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to connect with the future stewards of India’s progress.

Prof. Ajay Kumar Sharma, Director cum Senate Chairman, Shri C. K. Birla, Chairman, Board of Governors and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.