Research and Innovation Are Key to the Attainment of the Goal of a Developed Nation, Says VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “Research and innovation in a sense are key to the attainment of a goal of a developed nation. As a matter of fact, how high we are in the field of research and innovation will define our prowess to the global community. It will give cutting edge to our soft diplomacy.” He further urged educational institutions to harness their potential as “crucibles of innovation and research” and called upon corporate entities to support this mission through substantial contributions. He stressed, “Associations of trade, industry, business, and commerce must come forward to fuel research and spur innovation through liberal financial contributions.”
Alumni are, in many ways, the lifeline of an institution, serving as its ambassadors and exemplifying its values.
Both globally and nationally, it is well recognized that the most meaningful way to give back to your institution is to actively participate in its alumni network.
Education, at its core, is service to society. Education should never be viewed as commerce; it is an obligation, a duty, a divine calling to contribute back to society.
Sermonising to all and demonising our constitutional institutions is fast becoming a pastime, even with those who constitutionally matter in the political arena.
Reflecting on India’s historical and democratic strength, the Vice-President declared, “Bharat, the oldest, largest, and functional democracy, needs also to be the world’s most powerful. It can’t be our dream. It has to be a dream retrieved; a position retrieved. A powerful Bharat will be an assurance for global harmony, peace, and happiness. Because we nurture our thought over centuries. We practice it. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One earth, one family, one future.”
However, he cautioned against superficial efforts, emphasizing, “A word of caution: in the name of commitment for research, let us not have something that is just surface scratching. It must be real, authentic research. We must be deeply critical that people who get aid and assistance for research and innovation must actually equip themselves admirably by performance in that domain.”
The Vice-President, expressed confidence in India’s corporate sector, “I’m confident our corporate leadership will rise to the occasion and commit their CSR funds liberally for this cause, through our institutions that are many and deserving.”
Prof. Ajay Kumar Sharma, Director cum Senate Chairman, Shri C. K. Birla, Chairman, Board of Governors and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.