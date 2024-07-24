Research and Development for Replacement of Coal

After studies, it has been established that 5% to 10% of biomass can be safely co-ﬁred with coal in Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) without any adverse impact on the thermal power plant.

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is implementing a “Renewable Energy Research and Technology Development Programme (RE-RTD)” through various research institutions and industry to develop indigenous technologies and manufacturing for widespread applications of new and renewable energy in eﬃcient and cost-eﬀective manner. It provides up to 100% ﬁnancial support to government/non-proﬁt research organizations and up to 70% to industry, startups, private institutes, entrepreneurs, and manufacturing units.

The following eﬀorts are being made to check the adverse eﬀect caused by coal being used as a source of energy to the environment:

Efforts being made by Coal Companies –

Coal companies are deploying modern equipment having environment friendly features, like Surface Miners, Rippers for blast-less overburden removal, Continuous miner in Underground mines, High Wall mining for blast less coal mining, etc.

Coal companies have taken steps to upgrade the mechanized coal transportation and loading system under ‘First Mile Connectivity’ projects to minimize road transportation.

The dust is controlled at source by installation of ﬁxed sprinklers and plantation in the mine lease area.

Controlled blasting techniques for reduction of dust generation and ground

vibration during blasting operations.

Roads are concrete/ black-topped, coal carrying trucks are optimally loaded and covered with tarpaulin. Dedicated coal corridors have been developed for coal transportation.

Solar and Wind Power plants are being established with a view to achieve Net Zero target and replace use of coal for generating power.

Efforts being made by Thermal Power Plants –

Biomass Co-ﬁring– Ministry of Power has issued a policy on utilization of Biomass for Power generation through co-ﬁring in coal based power plants. The policy mandates 5-7% co-ﬁring of Biomass primarily of agro residue with coal, after assessing the technical feasibility. This has helped in reducing reliance of TPPs on coal and mitigate air pollution caused due to stubble burning, to some extent. As of June 2024, 8.14 lakh tonnes of cumulative Biomass have been co-ﬁred pan India resulting in reduction of about 0.97 Million Tonnes of CO 2 emissions from Thermal

Power Plants.

Reduction of Stack Emissions – MoEF&CC vide notiﬁcation dated 07.12.2015 and its subsequent amendments has notiﬁed norms in respect of reducing stack emissions such as Suspended Particulate Matter (SPM), SOx & NOx from coal based Thermal Power Plants. To meet these standards, Thermal Power Plants are using techniques like Electro Static Precipitator (ESP), Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD), NOx Combustion Modification etc.

– Promotion of installation of eﬃcient Ultra Supercritical/Supercritical units over Subcritical Thermal Units as these units are more eﬃcient and their emission per unit of electricity generation is less than subcritical units. A total capacity of Supercritical/ Ultra-supercritical units of 65,290 MW (94 Units) and 4,240 MW (06 units) have been commissioned respectively till 30.06.2024. The ineﬃcient and old thermal power plants having capacity of about 18,802.24 MW comprising 267 units have already been retired till 30.06.2024.

NTPC Ltd. has commissioned 20 Tonnes Per Day (TPD) capacity Pilot Carbon Capture Project at Vindhyachal.

Efforts being made by Department of Science and Technology (DST) –