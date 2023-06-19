Republic of India and the United Kingdom conclude round ten FTA negotiations

On 09 June 2023, the Republic of India and the United Kingdom concluded the tenth round of talks for an India-UK FTA.



As with previous rounds, this was conducted in a hybrid fashion – a number of UK officials travelled to New Delhi for negotiations and others attended virtually.



Technical discussions were held across 10 policy areas over 50 separate sessions. They included detailed draft treaty text discussions in these policy areas.



The eleventh round of negotiations is due to take place in the coming month.



