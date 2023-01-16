Representatives of Think T-20 under G-20 discuss with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over tea

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan discussed over tea with representatives of different countries who came to Bhopal in the Think T20 meeting under G-20. CM Shri Chouhan met and interacted with the delegates at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium after the conclusion of the plenary session. A group photograph was also taken on the occasion. Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Government of India Shri Suman Berry, Vice Chairman of Madhya Pradesh NITI Aayog Shri Sachin Chaturvedi and delegates from G-20 countries were present. The delegates appreciated the decoration of the Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium and the artistic look of the building.