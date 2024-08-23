Repco Bank Presents Rs. 19.08 Crore Dividend Cheque to Amit Shah

Repco Bank presented a cheque of Rs. 19.08 crore towards dividend to Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah in New Delhi.

The cheque of Rs.19.08 crore towards dividend @ 25% on the share capital of 76.32 crore held by Government of India for the Financial Year 2023-24 was handed over by the Chairman Repco Bank, Shri E. Santhanam and Managing Director, Shri O. M. Gokul. Union Home Secretary Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and Officer on Special Duty (OSD), MHA Shri Govind Mohan were also present on the occasion.

Repco Bank is a Government of India Enterprise, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Bank posted 11% growth in Business Mix during the FY 2023-24. As a remarkable achievement, today the Bank has crossed Business Mix of Rs.20,000 crore.