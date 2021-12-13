Renuka Dam Project has been included under the National Project scheme : Bishweswar Tudu

New Delhi : An agreement for implementation of Renukaji Dam Project has been signed amongst the Basin States, and Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, on 11.01.2019. As per the agreement, the additional water available due to construction of this dam will be available to Delhi on priority to meet the drinking water needs of Delhi as worked out by Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB). The arrangement will be only until other storages viz. Lakhwar & Kishau Multipurpose Projects in the Upper Yamuna catchment are created at which stage releases from Renukaji Dam shall be carried out keeping in view the overall annual allocation of Yamuna water as per Memorandum of Understanding dated 12.5.1994 between the States.

The revised estimated cost of the project accepted by Advisory Committee on Irrigation, Flood Control and Multipurpose projects of Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, in its 143rd meeting held on 09.12.2019, is Rs.6,946.99 crore (Rs.6,647.46 crore for water component and Rs.299.53 crore for power component) at October 2018 price level.

Renuka Dam Project has been included under the National Project scheme of this Ministry. As per the norms of the National Project scheme, 90% cost for the works portion of water component of the project is to be provided by Government of India. Balance 10% cost of water component is to be shared by all basin states in the ratio of allocation of water as per MoU of 1994. Further, as per the agreement signed on 11.01.2019, Government of NCT Delhi has agreed to bear the 90% cost of the power component of the project, and balance 10% of power component is to be borne by Himachal Pradesh.

Government of India has so far released Rs.457.57 crore for Renuka ji project for payment of enhanced compensation for land acquisition. States of Haryana and NCT of Delhi have so far contributed Rs.41.37 crore, and Rs.214.84 crore, respectively. Further, Himachal Pradesh has contributed an amount of Rs.70.49 crore for the project so far.

This Information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Bishweswar Tudu in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.