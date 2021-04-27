Renowned Tele-actress Hina Khan tests positive for Covid

Mumbai: Amidst corona scare, another renowned television actress Hina Khan tested positive of deadly Coronavirus and has informed this through her official Instagram account.



Hina posted, “In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care.”



Notably, this news has arrived in a time of major grief, as the actress has lost her father last week due to cardiac arrest.

