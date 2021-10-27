Renowned Gazal Singer Pankaj Udhas enthralls Jammu audience at Zorawar Singh Auditorium

JAMMU : Iconic Week Festival started by the Jammu & Kashmir government to promote tourism activities in the region continued well through the day.

An initiative of the Tourism Department, the day witnessed a stellar performance by renowned Ghazal singer, Pankaj Udhas at Sham-e-Ghazal event held in the General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, Jammu University. The event was organised in collaboration with the divisional administration.

Mesmerizing performances by the singer were enjoyed by people from all walks of life. The performances were filled with patriotic, melodramatic and nostalgic songs by the legendary singer.

Vice Chancellor JU, Manoj Dhar was the chief guest on the occasion, while VC Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology, JP Sharma was the guest of honour. Among others present on the occasion also included Director Tourism, Vivekanand Rai and other senior officers.

