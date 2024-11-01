Renowned Fashion Designer Rohit Bal Passes Away at 63

Renowned designer Rohit Bal passed away on Friday, November 1, at the age of 63, following a previous heart ailment he had endured last year. He had recently made a comeback to the fashion scene just weeks ago during Lakme Fashion Week.

Bal was celebrated as a trailblazer in Indian fashion, known for his unique ability to merge traditional aesthetics with a modern touch. His designs often combined India’s rich cultural heritage with global fashion influences, setting new standards in the industry. Health challenges had kept him away from the fashion world for several years before his recent return.