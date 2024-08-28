 Renowned entrepreneur , Debasish Patanaik’s book   “BBi: Bhubaneswar Completes Seventy-Five Years”  launched 

Bhubaneswar : Renowned entrepreneur and true Bhubaneswarian at heart, Debasish Patanaik, unveiled “BBi: Bhubaneswar Completes Seventy-Five Years” at The Crown, Bhubaneswar – IHCL SeleQtions, at 5 PM. This meticulously crafted coffee table book chronicled the rich history and remarkable growth of Bhubaneswar over the past seven decades. The book offered a comprehensive photographic narrative, capturing the city’s evolution from its early days as a planned administrative town to its current status as a thriving tier-two city.

BBI, or Bhubaneswar, is a city that emerged in the post-independence era of India, originally designed to accommodate a population of only 20,000. Over the years, the city grew beyond its intended blueprint, expanding to become the largest city in Odisha. Bhubaneswar’s transformation into a major commercial, educational, and sports hub in eastern India was highlighted through vivid images and insightful commentary. Debasish Patanaik, who observed the city’s evolution since the 1960s, aimed to preserve its history before modernization erased many of its original structures and locations.