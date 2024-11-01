Renowned Economist and PM-EAC Chairman Bibek Debroy Dies at 69

Bibek Debroy, a distinguished economist and chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PM-EAC), passed away at the age of 69 on November 1. Known for his significant contributions to economic policy, Debroy served as a member of NITI Aayog and was a professor at the Centre for Policy Research since 2007.

An alumnus of Presidency College Calcutta, the Delhi School of Economics, and Trinity College, Cambridge, Debroy was celebrated for his deep expertise in economic reform, public policy, and governance. His scholarly work and policy insights have left an enduring impact on India’s economic landscape.