New Delhi: Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passes away in Ahmedabad due to Coronavirus at the age of 88. He was on ventilator support from last few days.

Gujarat Chief Minister Sanjay Rupani and Former President Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee Arjun Modhwadia tweeted confirming the same.

Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti… — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 29, 2020

