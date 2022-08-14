Renewed push for agro export promotion to achieve USD 23.56 billion target for 2022-23

New Delhi : APEDA, an export promotion body for agricultural products of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry has made an outreach strategy for the promotion of agro export to accomplish the export target of USD 23.56 billion for the financial year 2022-23. 300 events will be organized under the plan in the current year for boosting exports.

Given that sanitary and phytosanitary measures used as technical barrier to trade by countries which pose a major challenge in the export of food products, particularly in developed countries, the APEDA plans to create awareness among the stakeholders of food export by highlighting its impact on human life through various online platforms, including social media platforms.

As per the proposed outreach strategy, it is planned to establish a strong and regular connection with exporters, farmers, Agriprenures, food processors, logistics providers, foreign exchange management companies, etc, with the help of different mainstream publications and electronic channels as well as prominent social media platforms by highlighting a list of potential products have an abundant export potential.

A list of potential markets will also be displayed at various social media platforms. Besides, country-wise and product-wise specific requirements of India’s export potential products would be highlighted especially at the APEDA portal for exporters.

Also, quick updation of importing countries’ requirements immediately may be circulated among the stakeholders and product wise benefits of India’s exports to its preferential partner countries would also be highlighted to grab more opportunity in the partner countries.

To attract more exporters, APEDA export procedures would be circulated at various platforms especially at electronic media and one pager news of its procedure for export to be circulated at grass root and village level along with its benefits.

Working in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s clarion call towards creating AtmaNirbhar Bharat , focus is on nurturing potential budding Agriprenures through practical and technical training and motivate them to choose agriculture export as an attractive career.

The apex agro export promotion body of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry also proposes to organise a programme for Agriprenures to harvest export opportunities from diversified agro climatic zones in India.

The stakeholders in agri supply chain such as farmers, students, officials, etc would be oriented for agriculture export procedures, guidelines, fiscal and financial incentives in agri supply chain from government, sanitary and phyto-sanitary issues in supply chain viz., residues, maximum residue limits, traceability, etc.

As India has a good potential for export of Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products due to its therapeutic and health values, orientation programmes have been planned to create awareness among stakeholders for GI products in the North Eastern Region (NER).

In India, there are more than 140 GI registered agriculture products and out of those, 123 agro products are APEDA’s scheduled products. Considering the biodiversity in India, it has been planned to hold a series of national and international exhibitions and workshops to promote the export of GI products across the globe by taking universities, organizations, NGOs, etc on board as knowledge partners at national and international level.

As per the outreach strategy, it has been proposed to form an association of GI registry owners for better coordination and to bridge the link between GI stakeholders and government. The move is aimed at establishing the integrity and authenticity of GI products as there is an organization for registration of GI products, but there is no agency to verify its authenticity.

The proposed programmes to be organized under outreach strategy would focus on challenges in export oriented agri supply chain in India, automation and mechanization of agri supply chain, effective implementation of new technologies in agriculture and food processing, Agri Export Policy, one district and one product, pre and post harvest practices at par with SPS and Global GAP, logistics and infrastructure requirements for integrated cold chain management and measures for safe residue zones especially pesticides and toxins residues

It has been proposed to make video and info-graphics content about the success stories of exporters and promote it on social media platforms regularly. The agro export promotion body has also proposed to publish motivational success stories of farmers, start-ups, exporters, etc, in different print and social media.