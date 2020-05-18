Renault opens bookings for TRIBER EASY-R AMT; Price starts at inr 6.18 lakhs

New Delhi: Renault, the number one European brand in India, opened bookings for the TRIBER EASY-R AMT. Renault TRIBER EASY-R AMT will be available in three trims – RXL, RXT and RXZ at a price difference of INR 40,000 above the respective manual versions, with a starting price of INR 6.18 Lakhs. TRIBER EASY-R AMT has been specifically designed for the Indian market and will offer an unmatched value proposition to customers looking at a B-segment car. Renault TRIBER is a super spacious, ultra-modular, fuel-efficient vehicle with attractive interiors which boasts of many modern and practical features in less than 4 meters.

The Renault TRIBER EASY-R AMT can be booked online at https://renault.co.in, on the My Renault App or at a Renault authorized dealership. The company has started the bookings from today and the deliveries would start in the coming weeks. Customers can experience the EASY-R AMT drive at the dealership starting today.

“With the AMT version of TRIBER, we will further enhance the USPs of TRIBER – Flexible, Attractive & Affordable. Looking at the evolving customer preferences, the AMT technology is becoming a popular choice across segments and we are happy to build on our portfolio with the Renault TRIBER EASY-R AMT. It is very motivating to see the outstanding response from customers and today we will take another step forward in the TRIBER journey with the launch of the Renault TRIBER EASY-R AMT,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

An outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in India and France, Renault TRIBER was specifically designed keeping in mind opportunities for innovative products in the Indian market. Renault TRIBER offers an unmatched value proposition to customers looking at a less than 4 meter car. With the EASY-R AMT option, Renault will take forward the key USPs of TRIBER being a Flexible, Attractive & Affordable offering. Flexible, in terms of providing customers the enhanced comfort of city and highway driving. Attractive, with Traffic Assist which allows you to comfortably navigate in heavy traffic conditions. Affordable, by the fact that it will offer superior fuel efficiency and is competitively priced.

“Innovation is a key pillar of Renault’s business strategy in India. This is reflected by a clear product strategy to cater to newer and growing segments of India’s automotive market. With Renault TRIBER, our commitment was to launch a car that would redefine the conventional notions of the Indian automotive industry. Renault TRIBER has changed the rules in terms of space and modularity, targeted at a wide set of customers across segments.” added Mamillapalle.

Renault TRIBER EASY-R AMT comes fitted with the ENERGY engine – a 1.0-liter petrol engine, offering a great balance between performance and fuel economy, with low total cost of maintenance.

RENAULT TRIBER: CONTRIBUTING TO RENAULT’S SURGE IN VOLUMES IN INDIA

Renault TRIBER is an attractively designed, sturdy, versatile, super spacious and ultra modular vehicle which also achieves the feat of accommodating one to seven adults in comfort in less than 4 meters. Renault TRIBER is the result of a complete analysis of customers’ expectations in India which offers unbeatable flexibility. Renault TRIBER offers the best level seating space in all rows and offers 625L boot space – the largest boot capacity of its category, in five-seater configuration. Renault TRIBER is built with best level safety features including its class leading offering of 4 airbags.

Renault TRIBER has already established itself as a breakthrough concept and has seen tremendous acceptance amongst a wide set of car buyers. Renault has commenced the exports of TRIBER to South Africa and the SAARC region. Renault will continue this growth momentum and expand the exports of TRIBER to other parts of Africa and the SAARC region, alongside growing the TRIBER family in India.

The launch of Renault TRIBER together with the new Renault DUSTER and Renault KWID has ensured that Renault is progressing despite the challenging macro-economic environment in India. Renault is the only brand to post year-on-year growth in 2019, with sales of 88,869 units, enabling growth of 7.9% over 2018. Renault also exported more than 13,500 cars in 2019.

Renault has expanded its network reach to more than 370 sales and 450 service touchpoints, which include 258 service workshops and 215 locations covered through Workshop On Wheels. This is in support of Renault’s keen focus growing its presence in rural areas as part of its expansion plans.

With a developing product portfolio, increasing network and clear strategic direction, Renault is taking concerted efforts to grow the brand in India, which is an important market for the Group’s global expansion plans.

