Hyderabad: Renault India announced the launch of the 2020 NEOTECH edition of its flagship offering KWID in 0.8L MT, 1.0L MT and 1.0L AMT variants. The limited-edition features first-in-segment stylish and fresh dual-tone exterior. Customers can choose between two colour combinations – Zanskar Blue body with Silver roof and Silver body with Zanskar Blue roof. With an incremental increase of only INR 30,000, KWID NEOTECH offers a greater value package and maximises the customer advantage, with a host of great features.

2020 KWID NEOTECHIn addition to the youthful exteriors, the KWID NEOTECH edition offers 8” touch screen ULC with Apple car play, Android Auto, USB socket for front passengers, Aux sockets, Flex wheels, 3D decals on the C-pillar, NEOTECH door claddings, seat fabric modification with blue inserts & blue stitches, chrome AMT dial, chrome add-on grille and B-pillar black tapping, all of which add to the fun and spirited look of the KWID.

Staying true to its focus on innovation, Renault has kept the KWID range fresh and contemporary with several enhancements made at regular intervals to cater to the evolving needs of customers. Renault has always ensured the right mix of modern design and convenient features in the KWID. In 2019, Renault India introduced an all-new bolder, more stylish KWID, loaded with many first-in-class features. The latest RXL 1.0L variant made the KWID range even more accessible for customers, with the launch of the new RXL variant in a 1.0L powertrain, in both MT and AMT versions.

The Attractive, Innovative and Affordable SUV inspired Renault KWID has emerged as a true game-changer and volume driver for Renault in India. KWID redefines the entry segment’s value index led by its contemporary SUV-inspired design language, best-in-class features and an economical cost of ownership, which is enabled by its 98% localisation levels, which also makes it a strong ‘Make in India’ testament.

KWID also offers a host of equipment and features, which redefined the segment. These include the 20.32 cm Touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution, first-in-class LED digital instrument cluster, a floor console-mounted AMT dial, one-touch lane change indicator, speed-dependent volume control and a boot capacity of 279 litres.

As part of its low cost of ownership promise, Renault offers optional extended warranty up to 5 years & 100,000 Km from the date of vehicle delivery. There are other service offerings like Renault Easy care, the prepaid maintenance program which offers assured cost savings. These offerings have enabled customers to enjoy an unparalleled brand ownership experience and peace of mind.

Related

comments